Falls Church Community Television Channels: RCN 2, COX 11, Verizon 35
Welcome to FCCTV!
FCC-TV is like three TV stations in one! It gives you a front-row seat at Falls Church City public meetings and at city and school events. It also gives city residents and eligible, non-residents the opportunity to work on a television production crew or to produce their own television shows to air on FCC-TV.
FCC-TV airs in a limited viewing area on RCN Channel 2, Cox Channel 11, and Verizon Channel 35. Its programming is also available live and on demand via FCC-TV's YouTube Channel at *insert youtube page*. Whether you’re sitting in the director’s chair or in your living room chair, please enjoy the show!
What is a PEG Channel?
Technically speaking, FCC-TV is a PEG station (Public Access, Education and Government) serving the City of Falls Church. The three-in-one agreement (tripartite agreement) makes FCC-TV a shared resource in a city that prides itself on community involvement. Its primary source of funding comes from a percentage of the revenue generated by cable television subscribers.
Have An Idea???
Have an idea for a television show that you have always wanted to make but don’t know how? We are looking for anyone who wants to get their idea out there into the community! We are offering Studio, Field Production, and Editing courses to help make your ideas come to life.
Please click here and learn more about the courses we are offering and how to get involved!
